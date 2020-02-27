Umar Akmal Asked to Return Money from PSL Contract

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly asked Umar Akmal to return the cheque he received in advance payment for his Pakistan Super League (PSL) contract.

One of the reasons why PSL is growing in popularity among foreign players is that the league never delays payments. Just like every other season, PSL authorities have already disbursed 70 percent of the contract payments to all the players in the league, while the remaining payments will be cleared after the event.

However, Akmal was asked to return the cheque because of his alleged involvement in a corruption case. PCB maintains that by not reporting the fixing approach, Umar has breached its anti-corruption code, which is also a violation of his PSL contract.

In this case, the 29-year-old batsman is no more entitled to receive the money.

A PCB spokesperson has also confirmed the news, saying that the suspended player is contract-bound to return the cheque or money if he has cashed it.

Umar Akmal, the brand ambassador for Quetta Gladiators, was suspended days before the tournament over failing to report a fixing offer, allegedly worth Rs. 50 million.