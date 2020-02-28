Daraz Launches Dtravel – Powered by Bookme.pk

Daraz launches Dtravel – powered by Bookme.pkDaraz, the leading online marketplace in the country, is set to launch Dtravel, a channel through which the platform’s customers will have convenient and immediate access to bus tickets for intercity travel.

The new feature is the product of a partnership with Bookme Tickets Pvt. Ltd. This will allow Daraz customers to browse routes, timings and prices from 22 different bus services including Daewoo Express, Bilal Travels, Qconnect, Road Master, ITC Cruzer, Skyways and Niazi Express.

Dtravel, therefore, will be a convenient and unique one-stop solution that will eliminate the need for customers to visit bus terminals or other ticketing platforms to search for tickets that suit their preferences.

DTravel will offer a seamless booking service, allowing customers to pay for their tickets with their credit and debit cards. A booking confirmation will be sent to the buyer through email. Daraz has also taken measures to ensure that the process of returning tickets is easy and refunds are processed immediately.

“Today marks a great milestone for Bookme. Our partnership with Daraz has opened up a whole new world of possibilities for Daraz’s customers who can now purchase their tickets seamlessly within the Daraz App. We are confident that this partnership will not only strengthen Bookme’s platform but also help further disrupt the e-ticketing ecosystem of Pakistan,” said Faizan Aslam, Chief Executive Officer Bookme.

“Daraz is a lifestyle app and our mission is to ensure that Pakistanis have easy and immediate access to everything that they need. Daraz Travel is another step towards that goal and we are confident that it will transform the travel landscape of Pakistan,” said Riaz Ali, Regional Head Digital Goods and Travel Daraz.

In 2019, Daraz focused on growing its product assortment and, at the close of the year, the platform’s catalog came to boast 10 million products spread across more than 100 categories. This year, Daraz is focusing on strengthening the digital goods category and has taken the first step with the launch of dtravel. Over time, the platform’s mission is to grow the new feature and offer customers access to flights, hotel bookings and rental cars to transform the travel landscape of Pakistan.