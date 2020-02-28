Dream Come True: Shane Watson Says He Met His Hero by Coming to Pakistan

Veteran Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson’s dream came true earlier this week when he met his cricketing hero, Imran Khan at PM Office alongside legends like Sir Vivian Richards and Greg Chappell.

Following the meeting, Watson took to Twitter to express his excitement at meeting one of his cricketing heroes where he was thrilled to hear the legends talk about their playing days. He seems to have been impressed by the great all-rounder, Khan’s charisma.

ALSO READ

Greg Chappell is in Love With Pakistan’s Hospitality & Friendliness

Here’s what he said:

This was incredibly special for me to meet and chat with one of my cricketing hero’s, the Great All-Rounder,

Imran Khan. What an inspiring life he has lived on and off the cricket field!!! So amazing to hear Sir Viv, Greg Chappell and Imran relive the good old days!!! #dream pic.twitter.com/Zqz2jww7P8 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) February 27, 2020

Watson is enjoying his time in Pakistan while representing Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2020. The 38-year-old has also urged the Australian cricketers to tour Pakistan, saying that he is loving it here and is thrilled to be a part of cricket’s revival in the country.

ALSO READ

Impressed Watson Wants Australian Team to Visit Pakistan

He further said that Pakistanis are passionate about cricket.

Everyone is very content because of the security that is around and we all feel very safe. We can see how much the people of Pakistan love their cricket and have been starved of live cricket as well. It is a beautiful thing to be a part of.