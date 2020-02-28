Dream Come True: Shane Watson Says He Met His Hero by Coming to Pakistan

Posted 2 hours ago by Sajawal Rehman

Veteran Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson’s dream came true earlier this week when he met his cricketing hero, Imran Khan at PM Office alongside legends like Sir Vivian Richards and Greg Chappell.

Following the meeting, Watson took to Twitter to express his excitement at meeting one of his cricketing heroes where he was thrilled to hear the legends talk about their playing days. He seems to have been impressed by the great all-rounder, Khan’s charisma.

Here’s what he said:

Watson is enjoying his time in Pakistan while representing Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2020. The 38-year-old has also urged the Australian cricketers to tour Pakistan, saying that he is loving it here and is thrilled to be a part of cricket’s revival in the country.

He further said that Pakistanis are passionate about cricket.

Everyone is very content because of the security that is around and we all feel very safe. We can see how much the people of Pakistan love their cricket and have been starved of live cricket as well. It is a beautiful thing to be a part of.

