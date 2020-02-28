Greg Chappell is in Love With Pakistan’s Hospitality & Friendliness

Australian cricket legend, Greg Chappell, is enjoying every bit of his trip to Pakistan in the wake of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). On Wednesday, Chappell, along with Sir Vivian Richards and Shane Watson, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office.

The meet-up was followed by his visit to Lahore, where the veteran cricketer also received a warm welcome. Chappell also visited the Shah Faisal Ground and enjoyed a club cricket match.

ALSO READ

Impressed Watson Wants Australian Team to Visit Pakistan

Talking to the players there, the Australian great said that visiting Lahore reminded him of the happy moments he had during his playing days.

Coming to Lahore has refreshed my memory.

He said that Pakistanis are very welcoming and passionate about cricket. He was hopeful that more foreign teams will visit Pakistan soon.

ALSO READ

International Cricketers Shower Pakistan Super League with Praise

Chappel also paid a visit to the late legendary leg-spinner, Abdul Qadir’s house in Lahore. Greg met his elder son Rehman Qadir and sympathized with him on his father’s death. Qadir was undoubtedly a great cricketer and a great human being, he recalled.

Follow our PSL 2020 coverage here.