Match 11: Lahore vs. Peshawar Match Likely to End in a Draw Today

If Lahore Qalandars are to fight for the trophy, this is the time to announce themselves. Short boundaries at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will suit their top order including Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Hafeez.

However, they need to play as a group and if Sohail Akhtar can marshal his troops well, Qalandars can still be a contender for the title. Peshawar Zalmi have also been rusty and they will look to get back on the winning track.

Rain will be a huge factor today and it seems, today’s match will likely be abandoned. If the play goes on, the batting second team will have to keep a close eye on DL par score.

Match Details

There is a slight change in timings on Friday due to the prayers which is why both the matches are scheduled an hour later than the usual timings. Today’s second match is at 8:00 pm in Rawalpindi.

Date Friday, 28th February 2020 Time 08:00 pm PST Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Head-to-Head

Darren Sammy XI are the clear favorites to win today if we look at the previous record between the two teams. Lahore Qalandars have won only one game from the 8 matches they have played against Peshawar Zalmi.

Playing XI

The teams are yet to sort out their best combinations and they will have to do it today if they are to press for the title.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Kamran Akmal (WK), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Darren Sammy (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Jaahid Ali, Dane Vilas (WK), Sohail Akhtar (C), Ben Dunk, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain

Players to Lookout For

Peshawar Zalmi:

Kamran Akmal loves to play his shots and if there’s one stadium where he can play freely, its Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman can be quite a package for Qalandars especially with short boundaries on all sides in Rawalpindi.

