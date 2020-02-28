PM Imran Khan’s Tweet Wins Hearts Across the Border

Posted 24 mins ago by Raza Rizvi

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tweet showing concern and solidarity with minorities living in Pakistan has won hearts across the other side of the Pak-India border. Soon after the Delhi riots killed over two dozen Muslims, Khan took to Twitter to warn against any extremist activities against the marginalized communities in Pakistan.

PM Khan tweeted:

Not only did this tweet win the hearts of Pakistanis but also of some sane people on the other side of the border. His thread was swamped with replies and retweets from Indian Twitterati, commending Khan’s rationality, leadership, and humanitarian qualities.

ALSO READ

Greg Chappell is in Love With Pakistan’s Hospitality & Friendliness

While some shamed Modi and Hindu-extremists with this, others wished they had a Prime Minister like Imran Khan.

Here is how Indians reacted to his tweet.

Do you think PM Imran Khan’s Twitter diplomacy can help reduce the tensions between the two countries? Let us know in the comment section.

Raza Rizvi

The PSL 2020 is almost here! Want to know everything about it? Visit the pages below (Live stream will be available when the matches begin).
PSL Live Streaming PSL Points Table | 2020 PSL Teams PSL 2020 Schedule PSL 2020 Highlights PSL 2020 Statistics

Explore on Ltd.
>