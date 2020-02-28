PM Imran Khan’s Tweet Wins Hearts Across the Border

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tweet showing concern and solidarity with minorities living in Pakistan has won hearts across the other side of the Pak-India border. Soon after the Delhi riots killed over two dozen Muslims, Khan took to Twitter to warn against any extremist activities against the marginalized communities in Pakistan.

PM Khan tweeted:

I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly. Our minorities are equal citizens of this country. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 26, 2020

Not only did this tweet win the hearts of Pakistanis but also of some sane people on the other side of the border. His thread was swamped with replies and retweets from Indian Twitterati, commending Khan’s rationality, leadership, and humanitarian qualities.

While some shamed Modi and Hindu-extremists with this, others wished they had a Prime Minister like Imran Khan.

Here is how Indians reacted to his tweet.

Imran, these days, comes across as a Statesman! And NoMo, as always, comes across as a marauding leader of a rioters' gang that has gone berserk. — K Malmarugan/கோ மால்மருகன்- I Stand with Kashmiris (@Kodungolan737) February 26, 2020

Sharm se doob marna chahiye humare politicians ko.

Chahe yeh kare ya na kare, at least he has categorically put this out for everyone to see. https://t.co/9VOVTG3fRu — Aanchal Singh (@aanchalsingh731) February 26, 2020

Mr @narendramodi the PM of our neighbouring country is far better administrator than you. You have failed to carry out your duty of representative of India. Your reign will be remembered as most gruesome in history and your legacy will be that of hate & bigotry https://t.co/T4xC7fIIWV — Sahil Prasad🌈 (@laxmi407) February 26, 2020

A big salute to Mr. Khan https://t.co/9ECa4zI1CY — Ramji Tiwari (@ramjitiwari1) February 26, 2020

I miss having a real leader of the nation. https://t.co/DPwt7QKTjt — waiting for bure din (@priadactyl) February 26, 2020

This guy cares about India more than Modi! What a shame we are going through 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/97d3gibR00 — Adarsh Mohan (@aadiskywalker) February 26, 2020

Waiting for my sedition charges in Toronto. https://t.co/Z66n6uswLo — Radhika Misra (@RadhikaMisra91) February 26, 2020

I wish my PM had said this to his followers ! https://t.co/Uc6BUOvzWR — Aswin Madathiparambil 🇮🇳 (@iaswin87) February 26, 2020

Modi should learn something from Imran. If such tweet comes from Modi, I’m sure BJP will lose vote banks. https://t.co/4qbNUxYsnK — IN UnPlugged (@INUnPlugged) February 26, 2020

Do you think PM Imran Khan’s Twitter diplomacy can help reduce the tensions between the two countries? Let us know in the comment section.