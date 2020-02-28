Match 10: Karachi Kings Bowl First Against Multan Sultans

After plenty of drama last night in Rawalpindi, it’s a double-header Friday, with today’s first match scheduled between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at Multan Cricket Stadium whereas Rawalpindi will host the night match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

Things are getting pretty interesting in terms of the points table as Quetta Gladiators have climbed to the top with their nervy win against Islamabad United on Thursday.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s match:

Match Details

There is a slight change in timings on Friday due to the prayers which is why both the matches are scheduled an hour later than the usual timings.

Date Friday, 28th February 2020 Time 03:00 pm PST Venue Multan Cricket Stadium

Head-to-Head

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings have faced each other 4 times in PSL. Sultans are yet to defeat Kings, which makes the contest even more thrilling as there will be plenty on the line for the home team.

Playing XI

Having won the previous match, Multan Sultans are unlikely to change their winning combination. The same cannot be said about Karachi Kings which lost its previous match.

Multan Sultans:

Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Ilyas, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan

Karachi Kings:

Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton (WK), Imad Wasim (C), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Arshad Iqbal

Players to Lookout For

Multan Sultans:

Mohammad Irfan played a crucial role in pinning down the opposition in their last match right from the start. His ability to provide good starts with the ball will be the key for Sultans.

Karachi Kings:

Alex Hales is a pure match-winner and he can win games for any side he plays even from impossible situations. His presence in the team is a huge plus for the Kings.

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.