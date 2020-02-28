Silkbank Credit Card Users Will Now Get a Big Discount on British Airways Air Tickets

Silkbank Limited, having a substantive market share of Credit Cards, signed an agreement with British Airways.

Many renowned government officials, as well as personnel from Silkbank and British Airways senior management, also graced the accord with their presence.

This partnership will provide Silkbank Credit Card customers to avail up to 10 percent discount on British Airways using Silkbank Credit Cards.

Shahram Raza Bakhtiari (Director Retail Banking), Hamid M Mirza (Head of Marketing Services and PR), Naveed Mushtaq (Head of Credit Cards) and Nouman Butt (Head of Alliances, Loyalty and New Initiates, Silkbank) met Liam Butter (Commercial Development Manager, Asia Pacific & Middle East, British Airways) and Shahid A. Khan (Sales Manager, Pakistan, British Airways) with their team to sign the agreement.

British Airways is the flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom, headquartered at Waterside Harmondsworth, near its main hub at London Heathrow Airport, said a press release.

It is the second-largest airline in the United Kingdom, based on fleet size and passengers carried, behind EasyJet.

