Sindh Govt Distributes Rs. 1.75 Million Among SRIC Startups

Sindh Government has distributed Rs. 1.75 million among five startups of Batch-2 which have successfully passed out the incubation session at Sindh Research Incubation Center (SRIC).

SRIC is a project of the Information Science & Technology Department (IS&TD), Government of Sindh and IBA Karachi.

During the ceremony, incubatees of SRIC presented progress on their startups.

Mr. Batada said, “The SRIC Project is a great achievement for the Government of Sindh and IBA-CICT. We are trying our level best in helping this incubatees progress through diploma programs and state-of-the-art-facilities at the IBA.”

IBA-CICT provides the selected startups incubation facilities for 12 months which include co-working space at the Institute, utilities, and access to investors. The objective is to ensure sustainable growth for early stage ideas related to the field of IT by providing domain specific mentorship and investment opportunities to create commercially viable technology startups from Sindh.

On this occasion, Mr. Talpur said, “The SRIC project is part of our manifesto to promote entrepreneurship culture among the youth.”

He also appreciated the efforts made by IBA-CICT for running the SRIC project with utmost efficiency and providing the incubates a supportive environment where they can thrive and achieve their goals.

The cheque distribution ceremony was attended by the chief guest, Minister IS&TD, Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur while IS&TD was represented by Secretary, Muhammad Nawaz Naseem, Director General, Muhammad Yousuf and Advisor to Minister Syed Zainulabedin Shah. IBA Karachi was represented by Director ICT & CICT IBA Karachi, Imran Batada. The ceremony was also attended by several C-level executives from the industry.