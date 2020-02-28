These Are the 7 WHO Designated Coronavirus Test Centers in Pakistan

Following the confirmation of two Coronavirus cases in Islamabad and Karachi, the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated test centers at 7 hospitals countrywide.

Previously, the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad was the only facility having the capacity to test Coronavirus patients.

According to reports, Quetta and Karachi have 2 test centers each, while 1 is located in Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar.

In Quetta, Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital and Sheikh Khalifah Bin Zayyad Hospital will test suspected Coronavirus cases.

In Karachi, Aga Khan University Hospital and Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center will test Coronavirus cases.

Services Hospital in Lahore, PIMS in Islamabad, and Police Services Hospital in Peshawar will test Coronavirus cases. Moreover, all these test centers will share the data of Coronavirus patients with NIH.

Health Ministry has urged citizens exhibiting flu-like symptoms to undergo tests for Coronavirus at the designated test centers.

The Ministry has once again directed the citizens to undertake precautionary cautions to avoid contracting the disease and to report suspected Coronavirus cases at the dedicated helpline 1166.