IWD Women TechMakers 2020 is Coming to the Twin Cities Next Month

This International Women’s Day, Women Techmakers Islamabad and GDG Cloud Islamabad are bringing their biggest flagship event, IWD Women Techmakers 2020, to the twin cities.

IWD Women Techmakers 2020 is taking place to uphold and highlight the remarkable contributions women have made in different areas and to celebrate their achievements. The event aims at acknowledging women for their unprecedented works in the technological fields and beyond, despite many challenges that they face.

Moreover, IWD Women Techmakers 2020 will be all about immersing people in the latest skills and technological trends. This includes various workshops and hands-on sessions with the latest technologies such as Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Google Cloud, Go Lang, Internet of Things and much more.

Furthermore, IWD Women Techmakers 2020 will be featuring non-technical sessions as well such as CV writing, Public Speaking, #IamRemarkable sessions alongside some panel discussions from the top industrial leaders as well as inspiring stories and hearing unprecedented talks about women empowerment.

#EachforEqual

The event warmly welcomes everyone including men, women and transgenders due to the firm belief that an equal world is an enabled world. IWD Women Techmakers is all about celebrating woman power, gender-equal and non-stereotyped ways and highlighting #EachforEqual.

What is GDG Cloud Islamabad?

GDG Cloud Islamabad is the first-ever Google Developer Group for Cloud in Pakistan. It is a local community for developers interested in resources and technologies from Google. GDG Cloud Islamabad has been at the forefront of advancing the latest technological trends by holding various events and workshops around Google technologies.

When and Where?

The event will take place on Sunday, 8th of March from 9:30AM-6:00 PM at the National Incubation Centre.

How to Register?

Be a part of the event by filling the online registration form.