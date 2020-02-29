Match 13: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport in United Vs. Zalmi Clash

Today’s second match, Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi is likely to be spoiled by rain, which has been persistent all day in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The two teams are currently placed at 3rd and 4th with 4 points each and if the rain continues, both teams will share a point each. It remains to be seen whether the ground staff can get pitch and outfield ready for play for today’s match or not.

United will be boosted by the presence of Dale Steyn, who has just landed in Pakistan. It is unlikely that he will feature today considering he will be jet-lagged after a long flight.

Match Details

Date Saturday, 29th February 2020 Time 07:00 pm PST Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Head-to-Head

Islamabad United are slightly ahead with a 6-5 winning record against Peshawar Zalmi out of the 11 matches the teams have played thus far.

Playing XI

If Dale Steyn is available for tonight’s match, he will slot right in, and one of the overseas batsmen will have to miss out.

Islamabad United:

Luke Ronchi (WK), Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees

Peshawar Zalmi:

Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Kamran Akmal (WK), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Darren Sammy (C), Liam Dawson, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Players to Lookout For

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan is batting at number 4 in this year’s PSL and has been quite impressive with the bat. His all-round abilities are proving quite handy for the United.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Haider Ali has been a revelation and he is already being dubbed as a future superstar. He is a very important part of Zalmi and rightly so.

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.