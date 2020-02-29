PAF Deploys Special Planes for Taking PSL Teams to Venues

To ensure the smooth delivery of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has also extended its hand of help to the cricket board.

Following a disturbed schedule of flights due to inclement weather in Rawalpindi, the PAF used its special planes to transport PSL teams for their matches.

As per the reports, Quetta Gladiators could not have reached Multan in time for their fixture against Multan Sultans on Saturday. The team landed in Multan late last night all thanks to the PAF.

Similarly, Karachi Kings has also landed in Rawalpindi for their next match against Islamabad United on Sunday.

If not for the PAF, the PSL schedule would not have been possible to follow. The cricket gurus are also lauding the efforts of ground staff at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as well as Multan Cricket Stadium to prepare pitches and clear the outfield despite bad weather.

