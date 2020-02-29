Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof Will No Longer Play Women’s T20 World Cup

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has been ruled out of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 after suffering a communitive fracture in her right thumb during her side’s 42-run defeat against England in Canberra on Friday.

The PCB has named Nahida Khan as Bismah’s replacement, which will be confirmed following the Event Technical Committee’s approval. In Bismah’s absence, Javeria Khan will captain the side.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Women Defeat Former Champions For The First Time in a World T20

Bismah will now travel with the side to Sydney on Saturday, where she will be operated upon by Cricket Australia’s orthopedic surgeon.

Pakistan’s next match is against South Africa in Sydney on Sunday. To stay in content for a place in the semi-finals, they have to beat South Africa and then Thailand on 3rd March.

Here’s how the points table looks like after Pakistan’s defeat against England:

GROUP B TEAM M W L PT NRR SA-W 2 2 0 4 2.917 ENG-W 3 2 1 4 2.287 WI-W 2 1 1 2 0.216 PAK-W 2 1 1 2 -0.711 THI-W 3 0 3 0 -3.992

Do you think Pakistan can make it to the semi-finals despite Bismah’s absence? Let us know in the comments.