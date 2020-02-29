PSL 2020 Match 12: Winner Goes to the Top as Sultans Take on Gladiators

It will be another great day of cricket at Multan Cricket Stadium as two top-ranked sides, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will take on each for supremacy at the top of the points table.

It is the 12th match of the tournament and the first of today’s two matches. The second match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium later today. Whichever team wins today will have 8 points from 5 games.

Match Details

Date Saturday, 29th February 2020 Time 02:00 pm PST Venue Multan Cricket Stadium

Head-to-Head

Sarfaraz XI have won 3 out of the 4 matches played between the two teams. The only match that Sultans won was their first-ever meeting against the Gladiators.

Playing XI

Multan Sultans might bring back James Vince for Ravi Bopara who was picked in the last match due to tactical reasons. Quetta are likely to field the same XI they did against Islamabad United last time they played.

Multan Sultans:

Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Ilyas, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmad Shahzad, Sarfraz Ahmed (C, WK), Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Sohail Khan

Players to Lookout For

Multan Sultans:

Shan Masood proved that he can be a handy batsman in addition to making some great tactical decisions as a captain. Supported by the seniors, Shan can be quite a package to have in the team.

Quetta Gladiators:

Ben Cutting has been a great addition to Quetta Gladiators’ squad. He won the match for his team in the last game and he was also impressive in the tournament opener.

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.