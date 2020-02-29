Rilee Rossouw Scores Fastest Ever PSL Century [Updated]

Rilee Rossouw is a match-winner and his batting prowess is on full display against Quetta Gladiators. The left-handed batsman has smacked the fastest fifty in this season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), taking just 23 balls to get there.

Later, he converted his fifty into the fastest ever century in the history of PSL, achieving the feat in just 43 balls. It’s the 7th PSL century overall and the first century by a Multan batsman.

FASTESTTTTTTT!!! Rilee Rossouw just hit the fastest, and 7th 100 in HBL PSL history!#MSvQG #HBLPSLV — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 29, 2020

Despite getting off to a slow start, Multan Sultans have posted a big score (199/5) thanks to Rossouw’s onslaught. The previous fastest fifty in this edition belonged to Peshawar Zalmi’s Liam Livingstone who did it in 25 balls. Colin Ingram previously held the record for the fastest ton in 50 balls last season for Karachi Kings.

ALSO READ

PSL 2020 Match 12: Winner Goes to the Top as Sultans Take on Gladiators

After Moeen Ali’s dismissal, Shan Masood and Rossouw rebuilt the innings to give themselves a chance to give it a heave in the later overs.

Rossouw ended with 100*, including 6 sixes and 10 fours.

For more details, follow our PSL 2020 coverage.