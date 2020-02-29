Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro Will Have Disappearing Shoulder Buttons for Gaming

Xiaomi’s next Black Shark gaming phone is going to launch next week. As the launch date draws near, we are starting to get a clearer picture of what to expect thanks to numerous teasers and leaks.

The latest teaser from Xiaomi has revealed that the Black Shark 3 Pro will have mechanical shoulder buttons that will pop up when needed. A recent promo video from Black Shark demonstrates how these buttons will work.

As shown in the video, the shoulder buttons only appear when needed. A post from Black Shark’s official Weibo account revealed that these buttons will be able to withstand over a million clicks and 300,000 pop-ups. Each one will be 21mm long and will have key travel as small as 1.5mm.

The Black Shark 3 series is going to feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC, 256GB/512GB UFS 3.0, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 5000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. At the back, there is expected to be a triple camera setup arranged in a triangular layout in the center. The phone’s display is expected to be a 2K OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Black Shark 3 series will be officially launched on March 3.