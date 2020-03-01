Match 14: Kings Desperate for a Win as United Eye Second Place

After a disappointing washout on Saturday, the sun is out in Rawalpindi and fans are anxiously waiting to cheer for their home team. A full-house is expected once again in Rawalpindi especially considering its a Sunday. Having said that, action has wrapped up at Multan and it will now move to Lahore from 3rd March.

Karachi Kings need to get a win in today’s match to improve their chances of making it to the playoffs, otherwise, it will be a little too late. The good thing for them is that they have played only 3 matches so far whereas most of the teams have already played 5.

If Islamabad United win today, they will move to second place on the points table.

Match Details

Date Sunday, 1st March 2020 Time 07:00 pm PST Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Head-to-Head

Islamabad United are ahead with an 8-4 winning record against Karachi Kings out of the 12 matches the teams have played so far.

Playing XI

Islamabad United’s Dale Steyn will slot into the playing XI right away. The legendary fast bowler landed in Islamabad on Saturday.

Islamabad United:

Luke Ronchi (WK), Rizwan Hussain, Dawid Malan/Colin Munro, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Muhammad Musa, Dale Steyn

Karachi Kings:

Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton (WK), Imad Wasim (C), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Umer Khan

Players to Lookout For

Islamabad United:

Asif Ali has time and again proved his worth for Islamabad United, however, he needs to step up his game to give his team a better chance of winning the trophy for the 3rd time.

Karachi Kings:

Sharjeel Khan is an explosive batsman and if he can get going, he can dismantle any bowling attack. He needs to perform to defeat Islamabad United.

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.