66% of Pakistanis Are Dissatisfied With the Government: Gallup Survey

Gallup Pakistan, the Pakistani affiliate of Gallup International Association, has released Public Pulse 2020 ratings which inquired Pakistanis about the federal government’s performance.

During the survey, participants were asked three questions regarding the government’s performance. The results are not encouraging as most of the survey participants are unhappy with the performance of the government thus far.

Question 1

Please tell, to what extent you are satisfied or dissatisfied with the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf government?

Nearly 66% of Pakistanis responded that they are dissatisfied with the government’s performance while 32% Pakistanis appeared content with the government.

Here are the detailed results for the question:

47% of Pakistanis are very dissatisfied with the government.

19% are somewhat dissatisfied with the government.

24% are somewhat satisfied with the government.

8% are very satisfied with the government.

1% of the survey participants did not respond to the question.

Question 2

Some people think that the current PTI government’s performance till now is better than that of the previous government while some think that it is worse than the previous government. What is your opinion about this?

Around 59% of Pakistanis responded that the performance of the incumbent government is worse than the previous government.

Here are the results:

59% believe that the current government is worse than the last government.

22% believe that the current government is much better than the last government.

18% of Pakistanis find no difference between the current and the previous government.

1% of the survey participants did not respond to the question.

Question 3

Do you think that our country is in the right direction or in the wrong direction?

Here are the detailed results for this question:

62% feel that the country is headed in the wrong direction.

35% feel the country is headed in the right direction.

3% did not respond to the question.

In August 2018, there were 64% Pakistanis who thought that the country is headed in the right direction. Whereas, 34% of Pakistanis believed that the country is headed in the wrong direction back then.

Methodology

Volunteers of Gallup Pakistan went to 1208 households across the country and asked people aged 18 or more the above mentioned questions.

The survey was carried out from February 8 to 15, 2020.

58% of the survey participants were from Punjab, 24% from Sindh, 14% from KPK, while 5% were from Balochistan.

What do you think of the Gallup survey? Let us know in the comments section.