Sore Loser? Another Incident Proves Kohli Didn’t Deserve Spirit of Cricket Award [Video]

New Zealand have defeated India in the second Test to complete a 2-0 clean-sweep at home. This is India’s first series defeat in the ICC Test Championship and it looks like the captain, Virat Kohli, has had a hard time in the field.

Talking at the post-series press conference, Virat Kohli, who was recently replaced as the number 1 Test batsman in the world, couldn’t handle a relatively simple question by one of the reporters.

The reporter asked whether he needs to tone down his anger to set a better example as a captain. Here’s how it all went down at the presser.

When asked about his on-field behaviour, Virat Kohli gets tetchy at the post-series presser #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/vtGXm6Xe1A — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 2, 2020

For those who don’t know, Virat Kohli gave Kane Willaimson a very harsh send-up when he was dismissed and also swore at the crowd.

This is Indian captain folks. What a prick. Telling the kiwi crowd to ‘shut the fuck up’. What an idiot. @ICC if this who gets the spirit award then please define ‘spirit’ for us pic.twitter.com/ao372dEcNw — nick-jrKw (@JrkwNick) March 1, 2020

The Indian captain was awarded the Spirit of Cricket Award last year for his gesture for Steven Smith during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The decision was heavily criticized by the cricket lovers, who wanted Kane Williamson to have the award for his conduct at the mega event despite losing the all-important final on boundary count and an incorrect decision in the last over.

There have been countless incidents of Kohli misbehaving with the officials, reporters and opposition players on and off the field, which show that he wasn’t worthy of the award in the first place.

What are your thoughts on the incident? Let us know in the comments.