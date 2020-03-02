Here’s the List of All Parking Facilities for PSL 2020 in Lahore

To provide easy access to fans to the Gaddafi Stadium for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixtures, two new parking facilities have been added to the roaster, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

The fans and families coming to the ground will now also be able to park their vehicles at the parking plaza near Sunfort Hotel in Gulberg-III and the famous Doongi Ground at MM Alam Road.

The previous parking spots – Jam-e-Sheeren Park opposite Liberty, Gulberg-III, FC College parking, and Punjab University parking – will continue to operate and the fans will be shuttled from these five spots to the gates of the Nishtar Park Sports Complex in air-conditioned busses.

Lahore will be hosting the following fixtures:

3 March – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, 7 pm

4 March – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, 7 pm

6 March – Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, 8 pm

7 March – Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, 7 pm

8 March – Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, 7 pm

10 March – Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, 7 pm

11 March – Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, 7 pm

15 March – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, 2 pm

