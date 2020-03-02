Islamabad United and Roamer Announce PSL5 Partnership

Roamer, an app that provides short term rentals of cars with drivers in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, has come on board as the Official Ride Partner for the PSL’s most successful franchise, Islamabad United.

Under the partnership, Islamabad United and Roamer have several exciting campaigns and competitions planned, with a strong focus on leveraging the digital marketing space. Fans of ISLU and the PSL will see some exciting and innovative content coming their way.

Islamabad United CEO Ali Naqvi, said:

We are delighted to have Roamer join us as one of our key partners for PSL. We see this as a strategic partnership and aligns well with our #UnitedWeTech initiative. With our common Islamabad roots, we are confident that this partnership will bring some exciting surprises for our fans in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The CEO of Roamer, Mohammad.Hadi, said: