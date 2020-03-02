OGRA Announces a Reduction of Rs. 150 in LPG Prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has slashed the prices of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs. 150 per 11.8 kilogram cylinder in a bid to provide relief to household consumers.

In this regard, OGRA has issued a notification stating that an 11.8Kg household cylinder will cost Rs. 1530.17 this month as compared to Rs. 1680.21. The decrease in prices came a day after the government announced a decrease in the prices of petroleum products for this month.

In the case of petrol, the price has been slashed to Rs. 111.60 and for high-speed diesel to Rs. 122.26, a reduction of Rs. 5 each. Light diesel has seen its price fall to Rs. 77.51, a decrease of Rs. 7. The prices came into effect from 1st March.

The fall in prices is due to the decrease in oil prices at the international level.