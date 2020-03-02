Pakistan’s Paradise-Like Beauty Is Best for Tourists: Dutch Ambassador

The Netherlands ambassador to Pakistan, Wouter Plomp, is all praise for the country’s paradise-like beauty and overall security situation when he visited a Buddhist stupa and Khanpur lake near Haripur on Sunday.

Plomp was on a family picnic there. While speaking to media, he said that Pakistan is now an ideal country for tourism thanks to its much-improved security and heavenly tourist spots.

Describing his experience there, the Dutch envoy said it was a pleasure exploring the National Heritage Site.

Plomp asserted that Pakistan has a vast potential for religious tourism since it is home to a number of historical sites important for Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs across the world.

He also lauded the governments’ efforts towards protecting and preserving the sacred places of other religions in the country. The envoy mentioned that Khanpur’s blood-red malta oranges are world-famous and in high demand in the Netherlands.