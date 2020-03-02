Rozee.pk to Spread Coronavirus Awareness Across Pakistan

To spread coronavirus awareness across Pakistan and help the nation combat the disease, Rozee.pk has launched Rozee Cares CSR campaign in collaboration with Chughtai Labs and AugmentCare healthcare portal.

This campaign has been launched following the confirmation of the first two positive cases of COVID-19 reported lately in Pakistan, one each in Islamabad and Karachi. It aims to combat the growing fear among the masses surrounding the disease and an epidemic situation.

Under this public awareness program, anyone who’s suspecting to have been infected by coronavirus or wants to know more about its prevention, symptoms, and treatment can download the AugmentCare app and schedule their first free consultation via video call with one of the dedicated healthcare consultants.

Moreover, the corporates can get in touch with Chughtai Labs to schedule a free coronavirus awareness session by one of the leading healthcare consultants in their office premises.

While talking about this campaign, Monis Rahman, CEO Rozee.pk said:

The Corona Virus epidemic is a national emergency. Very little has been done to educate and create awareness to prevent its onslaught. With over 9.8 million salaried professionals and 65,000 employers on ROZEE.PK, we consider it our civic duty to pitch in. We are therefore delighted to partner with Chughtai Labs and AugmentCare to help with this initiative. We hope others in the corporate sector and particularly the government will follow suit with extreme urgency to confront this national emergency. The time is now.

Dr. Omar Chughtai, CEO Chughtai Labs said:

Rozee.pk and Chughtai Labs have partnered up to create awareness on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. There are a lot of myths and rumors about the disease making the rounds, so through this partnership, we are bringing some authentic information to help people fight the ‘fake news’ around coronavirus.

Hyder Mumtaz, CEO AugmentCare said: