5th Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Pakistan

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Pakistan, taking the total number of cases to five. This was confirmed by Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza, on Tuesday.

Mirza took Twitter to say that the fifth patient of Covid-19 was from the federal areas.

234/ We have now 5th confirmed case of #COVID19 in federal areas. Patient is stable and is being managed well. I request the media to respect the privacy of the patient and the family. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 3, 2020

He added that the patient was stable and being managed well.

While Zafar requested the media to respect the patient and his family’s privacy, the local news channels, however, dug out the patient’s details.

As per media reports, the latest victim of the novel virus is a 45-year-old woman from Gilgit Baltistan who returned from Iran a few days ago.

Soon after receiving its first coronavirus case, the GB government said it closed down schools across the region until March 7 as a preventive measure.