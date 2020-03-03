BMW Finally Unveils Its i4 Electric Sedan

BMW, after years of teasers, has showcased the final version of i4, its electric sedan that will follow the i3EV and i8 hybrid. The car is expected to launch in 2021. The company showcased it at the Geneva motor show.

While in the LA Auto Show in November of last year, the company had said that on a full battery it will do almost 400 miles (644km) however the company was using the European WLTP standard. Under the EPA regulations, it will do 270 miles (435km).

Even this is impressive given the car will be powered by an 80kWh battery pack.

BMW is adamant that this motor will generate 390kW of power at 530 hp and can do 0 to 100Km/h in less than 4 seconds. The car offers a glimpse of what an everyday electric sedan will look like along with how it will feel like to use it.

It is important to note that the company has said that all of this is from its fifth generation of its electric drivetrain meaning that the components that power it, such as the battery pack, electric motor, and other technology. This tech along with the i4 will power the iNextSUV and the China-only iX3.

