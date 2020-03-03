Customs Seize Goods Worth Rs. 5.8 Billion

Customs Region (North) seized goods worth Rs. 5.80 billion (including Rs. 204 million of currency) during the first eight months of the fiscal year 2019-20, which is 3.41 billion (143%) more than the seizure made during the same period of 2018-19.

According to the details issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the seized goods included:

Non-duty paid (NDP)Vehicles

Dry Fruit

Jewelry (gold ornaments)

Smuggled Oil/ Diesel

Dry Milk

Foreign Origin Fabric

Narcotics, Tyres

Mobile Phones

Cigarettes

Electronics and Miscellaneous Goods.

The Customs Region (North) comprises of four Collectorates i.e., Model Customs Collectorates of Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, MCC (Appraisement & Facilitation), Peshawar and MCC (Enforcement & Compliance), Peshawar covering Islamabad/ Rawalpindi, the whole of KP as well as the merged districts of erstwhile FATA.

Although all the four Collectorates of Customs Region (North) contributed significantly to successfully attaining their respective revenue and seizures targets, the performance of MCC (Enforcement & Compliance), Peshawar was exceptional.

It was able to seize goods worth Rs. 4.116 billion (including Rs. 191 million of currency) during the above mentioned period.

On the revenue front, Customs Region (North) collected around Rs. 40 billion during the first eight months of the current financial year which is Rs. 6.23 billion, 18% more than the corresponding period of last financial year. This has been made possible with the vision of the current government to maximize revenue collection through concerted efforts and business friendly approach despite import compression during the ongoing financial year.

Chief Collector Customs (North), Islamabad, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah attributed this achievement to Allah’s kindness alongside the untiring efforts and hard work of all the officers and staff of the Region who have been maximizing revenue through goods clearance, conducting regular auctions, recovery of arrears and encashment of bank guarantees, etc.