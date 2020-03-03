Facebook Sends Delegation to Meet with FIA

A delegation of Facebook’s management team from their Asia Pacific Headquarters has called on the Director-General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at his office in Islamabad.

The development holds importance in the backdrop of an ongoing deadlock between Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) and the government of Pakistan over its recently-proposed social media regulation laws.

ALSO READ

Govt Halts Implementation of New Social Media Regulations

The delegation was led by Amber Hawkes, the Head of Safety Policy, APAC, and it discussed various issues related to cooperation and data sharing between the two entities. Matters pertaining to cybercrime awareness among social media users in Pakistan were also discussed at length.

FIA revealed this in a press release on Tuesday, saying that Director General, Cyber Crime Wing (CCW), Waqar Ahmed Chohan and Assistant Director, CCW, Ehsan Sadiq were also present in the meeting.

ADG Ahsan Sadiq briefed the Facebook team on CCW’s fight against cybercrimes and highlighted their initiatives in this regard.

Facebook’s team retreated its commitment to work in close collaboration with FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing to combat cybercrimes as per FB policy.

ALSO READ

Govt. to Consult Stakeholders for Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020

The delegation also offered FIA to train its officers on the latest social media trends and techniques.

Moreover, the two parties also agreed on accelerating the relevant information sharing as required by CCW, FIA, related to the investigation of cybercrimes.

The meeting decided that FIA will nominate focal people from each province to cooperate with Facebook for getting the required data to help investigate the cybercrimes, especially against children and women.