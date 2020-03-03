If You’re Still Buying or Wearing a Mask for Coronavirus, Stop Now and Read This

Ever since Pakistan confirmed the first cases of the Coronavirus, people have been panicking and not without good reason. The virus IS contagious and people ARE at risk. But far more dangerous than the virus itself is the misinformation that’s being spread.

Among such rumors is the misconception about wearing masks. Thinking that they are effective protection against the virus, people jumped to buying masks causing their prices to shoot by as much as 900%.

Now that the dust is settling on the causes and effective prevention, there’s increasingly more evidence to prove that masks do not protect against Coronavirus. On the contrary, they can increase your chances of getting the virus. Yes, you read that right.

If you need some more convincing, the U.S. Surgeon General urged people to stop buying masks in a Feb 29 tweet. “They are NOT effective in preventing the general public from catching Coronavirus” the tweet explicitly says, adding that masks are essential only for healthcare providers caring for the sick patients.

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

The same message was given by an infection prevention specialist Eli Perencevich a few days ago, who also hinted at masks carrying a greater risk of infecting people if worn incorrectly.

“The average healthy person does not need to have a mask, and they shouldn’t be wearing masks,” Dr. Perencevich said. “There’s no evidence that wearing masks on healthy people will protect them. They wear them incorrectly, and they can increase the risk of infection because they’re touching their face more often.”

Moreover, the World Health Organization, busting Coronavirus related myths, has also declared masks to be ineffective for protection against COVID-19 unless you’re caring for an infected person.

So, people, it’s time we put this mask frenzy to an end. SERIOUSLY!

If you do want to protect yourself and those around you, wash your hands more frequently with generous amounts of soap, cover your face while sneezing or coughing, avoid touching your face, and stay away from crowds as much as possible.

Stay wise, stay safe!