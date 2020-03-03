Lahore Qalandars Lose Another Star Player Due to Injury

Just when Lahore Qalandars were thinking to use home support to their advantage and stage a comeback in the PSL 2020, their star pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has picked up an injury.

The injury has ruled out Shaheen Afridi for the match against Quetta Gladiators on the 3rd March.

not a good news from the camp of Lahore Qalandars. Injuries had damaged their last PSL edition and so upnext match too. Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah will not be playing match today against Quetta Gladiators. Both the bowlers are injured. LQ already lost three on three!🏏#HBLPSL — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) March 3, 2020

It is unclear whether the pacer will be out for a couple of matches only or miss the remainder of the tournament. Earlier, Haris Rauf was ruled out for 3 matches due to an injury. Qalandars had replaced Rauf with Salman Irshad.

As things stand, Lahore Qalandars will have to make do without two of their main bowlers. Qalandars are yet to announce Shaheen Afridi’s replacement for today’s PSL match with the defending champions.

This is yet another example of Lahore Qalandars’ campaign marred by injuries. Lahore Qalandars had to deal with injuries last year as well. Qalandars managed to win just 3 games in the group stages in last year’s injury-ridden campaign.

