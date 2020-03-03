Match 16: Lahore Qalandars Look for PSL 2020’s First Win

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore will be buzzing again tonight as the home team, Lahore Qalandars will take on defending champions, Quetta Gladiators.

Qalandars still have the chance to make it to the playoffs considering they have only played 3 games thus far, whereas most other sides have played at least 5 or 6 matches.

Match Details

Date Tuesday, 3rd March 2020 Time 07:00 pm PST Venue Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Head-to-Head

Sarfaraz XI have a 5-3 winning record against Lahore Qalandars. The last time two teams met, Qalandars thumped Gladiators by 8 wickets after bundling them out for just 106 runs.

Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Jaahid Ali, Ben Dunk (WK), Sohail Akhtar (C), Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Salman Irshad, Dilbar Hussain

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmad Shahzad, Sarfraz Ahmed (C, WK), Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Sohail Khan

Players to Lookout For

Lahore Qalandars:

Mohammad Hafeez played a brilliant innings against Islamabad United, and his team would be hoping for a similar knock from him today.

Quetta Gladiators:



Shane Watson proved that he is still one of the finest T20 batsmen going around in franchise cricket and he will once again be the key.

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.