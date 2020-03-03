Mohammad Yousuf Finally Exposes the Man Who Revolted Against Younis Khan

Former Pakistan captain, Mohammad Yousuf has opened a new pandora’s box by making a shocking revelation in a TV program last night.

The 45-year-old has revealed that Misbah-ul-Haq had revolted against the then captain, Younis Khan, after the T20I World Cup 2009.

He has claimed that Misbah, who is the current head coach and chief selector, gathered players like Kamran Akmal, Saeed Ajmal, Shahid Afridi to revolt against Younis Khan.

These players, led by Misbah-ul-Haq, wanted Mohammad Yousuf to lead the team, who was previously banned by the PCB. Yousuf was later made the captain of the team.

According to Yousuf, Misbah did it because Younis had reprimanded him for playing slowly in a World Cup match. Misbah didn’t take it too well and had an argument with the captain, reminding him of an innings where Younis had also batted slowly. Things got heated and resulted in the revolt which caused Younis to step down as the captain.

Yousuf said that he has realized that Younis was right in being strict with the players and that he regrets being a part of the fiasco and his role in taking down Younis Khan, who has always respected him and was a close friend of his.

The legendary cricketer has also said that he isn’t in favor of dual roles with the Pakistan cricket team. Yousuf also rued the lack of meritocracy in PCB’s appointment.

What are your thoughts on the controversy? Let us know in the comments.