Nestlé Pakistan Bags Top Prize at Business Sustainability Moot

Nestlé Pakistan was awarded the top prize for ‘Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Award 2019’, for the fourth time in a row, in the category of multinational companies, by the UN Global Compact Network Pakistan at its annual award ceremony in Karachi.

Nestlé was also declared as a UN Sustainable Development Goal Champion in recognition for its continuous commitment towards contributing to a healthier future in line with UN SDGs and the ten principles of the UN Global Compact embedded in the way it conducts business.

The business sustainability moot in Karachi featured Nestlé Pakistan’s initiative, the Nestlé-BISP Rural Women Sales Program, under Ehsaas, as a case study to participants at the forum. The project has helped graduate Benazir Income Support Program beneficiaries out of poverty in line with UN SDGs 3, 5 and 17 – Good Health & Wellbeing, Gender Equality, and Partnerships for the Goals, respectively. It has so far over 900 active rural women sales agents.

Talking about the achievement, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We are honoured to be recognised by UNGC for the fourth time in a row. This is a testament to Nestlé’s commitment and dedication to the SDGs and motivates us further to continue our mission in line with UNGC principles.” He added that Nestlé Pakistan was playing its role in community engagement and enhancement through various programs for its focus areas.

“Nestlé believes in the philosophy of creating shared value (CSV). Our purpose is to enhance the quality of life and contribute to a healthier future and hence CSV is embedded in our business model, where direct engagement and support to communities is extended across the value chain,” he said.

Highlighting the ‘Caring for Water – Pakistan’ initiative, he said, “Nestlé Pakistan with its collective action approach partnered with organisations such as LUMS, UVAS, WWF Pakistan, SDPI and PARC to address the shared water challenges, consistent with SDGs 6 – Clean Water & Sanitation, and 17 – Partnership for the Goals.”

Meanwhile, the Nestlé for Healthier Kids program (N4HK), a global initiative that empowers parents, caregivers and educators to foster healthier eating, drinking and lifestyle habits among school-age children, has reached out to more than 220,000 kids and trained over 1100 teachers on nutrition in 280 schools, in collaboration with 10 educational partners, in line with SDG 3 & 17 – Good Health & Wellbeing and Partnership for Goals.

Amongst other initiatives, Nestlé Cares provided employees the opportunity to engage and assist underprivileged communities through direct and indirect participation. As a signatory to the Clean Green Pakistan initiative, the company planted more than 50,000 trees across operational sites in the country, apart from hosting cleaning activities in Lahore and Karachi that were participated by employees.

These Awards are a testimony of Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment to achieving UN SDGs:

Commending Nestlé Pakistan, Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, Executive Director Global Compact Network Pakistan, said, “We recognise Nestlé’s commitment and efforts which are completely aligned with UNGC principles of sustainable business practices in Pakistan. I believe that such practices should be promoted at greater levels and used as an example for other businesses to follow.”

Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Awards is organised by Global Compact Network Pakistan every year. The network is currently fortified with around 90 organisations in Pakistan.