Xiaomi Reveals Black Shark 3’s Specs Ahead of Launch

The gaming beast from Xiaomi, Black Shark, was launched 2 years ago and now the company is gearing up to launch the third iteration of their hugely successful series. There’s been a few leaks and teasers from the company already but the latest tease from Xiaomi confirms some of the most anticipated specs just a few hours ahead of the launch event.

Black Shark 3 Specs

A post shared on Weibo detailed the specs for both the regular version of the phone as well as the Pro variant.

Starting off with the displays, the Black Shark 3 will come with a 6.7-inch 1080p+ (2400 x 1080) panel. While the Pro variant will come with a 7.1-inch 3120 x 1440 display. Both phones will come with AMOLED panels and will be on 90Hz, which is slightly disappointing since the Redmi K30 has a 120Hz display even though it is a mid-ranger.

Moreover, the phone will be powered by a 5000mAh battery, which is a massive upgrade over the 4000mAh battery of the Black Shark 2.

For PUBG Mobile players, there is also going to be a voice command function to control various functions in the game such as pulling out the grenade, applying med-kits, switching between weapons, etc. According to Xiaomi, in the future, more words can be added to the voice command list.

As far as the software is concerned, the Black Shark 3 will be running Joy UI on top of Android 10 out of the box.

More details will be confirmed in the next few hours when Xiaomi officially reveals the Black Shark 3.