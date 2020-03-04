Car Makers Reject Govt Plans to Set Up Its Own Rules for Local Auto Industry

While the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has directed the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to finalize auto standards, it is facing a backlash from the local industry.

The PSQCA, a department under the MoST, held a meeting with members of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) and the Pakistan Automobiles Dealers Association in Karachi which was headed by the Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The government has faced resistance from the manufacturers who are against the idea and want the government to adopt global standards instead of creating new and local ones.

DG PAMA Abdul Waheed said,

In case local standard making is pursued without ensuring mutual recognition agreement with WP29 signatory countries and when any government agency is unable to perform compliance testing locally, the local OEMs need to check compliance with local standards overseas, he said. Due to higher testing charges and low volumes the certification will become unviable.

He added that if local testing is done by PSQCA with the ability to provide “E” mark certification instead of doing it externally via foreign sourcing it will help local OEMs to keep the cost low and enhance the export potential.

They have asked the Minister to implement international standards in both the PSQCA and the Engineering Development of Pakistan (EDB) pointing towards the euro standards. The officials from the auto sector pointed out that countries like Japan and Korea follow standards set by the EU.

Meanwhile, an official of Ministry of Industries and Production said that the minister showed apprehension over the below-par manufacturing quality of vehicles in Pakistan and lack of checks on quality and safety. They added that the minister has shown reservations over the high car prices and restated that the PSQCA will speed up the standardization process.