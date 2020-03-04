COVID-19: Medical Screening Made Compulsory for PSL Spectators in Karachi

Coronavirus has reached Karachi with two cases reported in the metropolitan city in recent days. To prevent the possible spread of the deadly virus, Pakistan Super League (PSL) fans will have to undergo compulsory medical screening for entry into the National Stadium Karachi.

The step is being taken as a precautionary measure and the matches will go ahead as originally scheduled, the Sindh government has confirmed.

ALSO READ

Bangladesh Planning to Call Off Pakistan’s Tour Over Coronavirus Fears

Hand sanitizers will also be available inside the National Stadium Karachi for the spectators. PSL will return to Karachi on 12th March with the fixture between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

A total of 5 matches, including the Qualifier, are yet to be played in Karachi. Sindh government has assured the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that the situation is under control, giving the clearance for the upcoming PSL matches in the provincial capital.

For more news and updates, follow our PSL 2020 coverage.