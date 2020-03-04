FAW Announces Big Discount After Reaching New Milestone in Pakistan

In recent years, the auto local auto industry has seen several new entrants including both local and foreign car companies.

One of the relative success stories has been of Al-Haj FAW Motors who were incorporated as a Private Limited Company in October 2006. In the start, they offered two variants of heavy-duty trucks but now they have expanded to offer multiple vehicles including the 1.0L FAW Carrier pickup, 1.0L X-PV passenger van and 1.3L V2 hatchback, all of which are being assembled locally with multiple variants.

In addition to this, the company has announced that it has reached a historic milestone of delivering 25,000 units to its customers across Pakistan.

In order to commemorate the achievement, the company is offering a Rs. 85,000 discount on the Carrier Plus pickup that comes equipped with power steering. The offer is valid for first 250 Carrier Plus units.

The company started its operations in Pakistan with 7 acres of land in 2006, whereas it now has an operating land of nearly 35 acres. During all these years it has injected heavily on the assembly plant near Zulfiqarabad Karachi with focus on a new paint shop, ED coating plant, extended warehouse facilities and modern assembly line. FAW also has more than 20 authorized 3S centers across Pakistan.