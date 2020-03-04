Google Will Livestream its Upcoming I/O Conference

The prevailing situation with coronavirus has shaken up the entire tech industry. Concerns regarding the epidemic forced GSMA to cancel the Mobile World Congress, a major event in the smartphone industry.

Other than this, a number of other tech giants are canceling or postponing their events. On Monday, Google and Microsoft announced that they will be transitioning Cloud Next conference and MVP summit to virtual events.

Just a day after the announcement, Google, in a statement to The Verge, announced that its annual I/O developer’s conference scheduled for May 12th to May 14th will not be held physically, instead, a virtual event will take place due to health concerns.

Google’s spokesperson said:

Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

The tech giant has sent a message to all the attendees explaining that they will get a full refund for the event by 13th March. Moreover, the developers who have already registered will need to register again for the virtual event.

Google’s I/O conference is a platform where developers from all around the world gather to show what they are working on. Google also details the software advancements it is working on as well as the improvements to existing Google products.