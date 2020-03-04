Fare for BRT Peshawar Will Start at Rs. 10 Per Head: KP Govt

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has recommended keeping the minimum fare for Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) at Rs. 10 per trip. This was discussed in a steering committee’s meeting chaired by the additional chief secretary on Tuesday.

The recommendation, agreed upon by most of the participants, suggested that the minimum fare from point A to point B should be kept as low as Rs. 10, while the maximum fare should be Rs. 50. The ticket pricing will vary with the distance, and the number of stations traveled.

Most of the participants of the meeting agreed with the idea, while some suggested there should be a fixed ticket price. However, the final decision will be made by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

It was also suggested that there should be volunteers on each BRT station to guide passengers about the ticket system.

The meeting was briefed on the 19 candidates shortlisted out of 74 applications for the position of the chief executive officer (CEO) of BRT.

It should be noted that after much delay, the KP government will inaugurate the project by April this year.