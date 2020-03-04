Pakistan Railways Announces 25% Reduction in Ticket Prices

Pakistan Railways has decided to slash train fares by 25% from March 9th till May 8th.

As per the issued notification, Pakistan Railways has reduced the fares of 21 express trains.

However, only passengers intending to travel in AC business or AC standard class can avail this facility, and that too if they book tickets in advance.

In a press conference, Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed, said that the PTI government is dedicated to transforming the Pakistan Railways. The latest move is in line with the government’s vision.

Railways Minister added that the losses of the organization are declining and the day when the department reclaims its lost glory isn’t far. Pakistan Railways will turn into a profit-making institute by the end of the tenure of the incumbent government, Sheikh added.

Moreover, the Chinese government will renovate 75% of the outdated coaches of Pakistan Railways.

Sheikh Rasheed expressed sorrow over the tragic accident between a passenger bus and Pakistan Express train that occurred near Rohri on 29th February.

The driver of the Khushab bound bus was trying to cross railway tracks but failed to do it in time and the train rammed into it. 19 bus passengers were killed in the incident.