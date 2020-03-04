Match 17: Lahore Qalandars Looking to Continue Winning Run Against Islamabad United

After 7 consecutive losses, Lahore Qalandars finally managed to win one in front of their home crowd last night. The Lahoris were jubilant and rightly so. They finally had something to cheer about and the crowd erupted with ecstasy after Qalandars’ first win this season.

The home side not only won the game but broke plenty of records as well.

With momentum on their side, Sohail Akhtar’s men will be hoping to get two more points today. On the other hand, Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United have lost two close games on the trot and they will be eager to reverse the trend.

Match Details

Date Wednesday, 4th March 2020 Time 7:00 pm PST Venue Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Head-to-Head

Lahore Qalandars have only managed to win 2 out of the 9 matches they have played against Islamabad United who have won 7.

Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (WK), Sohail Akhtar (C), Samit Patel, Muhammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Sekugee Prasanna, Salman Irshad, Dilbar Hussain

Islamabad United:



Luke Ronchi (WK), Rizwan Hussain, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Amad Butt, Rumman Raees, Ahmed Saif Abdullah, Muhammad Musa, Dale Steyn

Players to Lookout For

Lahore Qalandars:

Sohail Akhtar has a reputation of a hard-hitting finisher and he needs to fulfill that role for his team if they are to qualify.

Islamabad United:



Luke Ronchi is a class apart and he has been an integral part of Islamabad United’s team whenever they secure a victory.

Here’s the updated PSL 2020 points table. You can find the complete PSL 2020 schedule here.