PSL Matches in Lahore & Rawalpindi Likely to be Shifted to Karachi: Report

Following reports of rain threatening to impact quite a few PSL 2020 matches in the coming days, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mulling to change venues for at least 4 fixtures from Rawalpindi and Lahore to Karachi, ARY News reported earlier today.

Widespread rains with thunderstorms are forecasted in Punjab and upper parts of the country from Thursday till Saturday.

Two PSL matches have already been impacted due to inclement weather, including a complete washout between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi and a 12-over match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

The following matches will be rescheduled if PCB officially confirms the development:

Day Date Match Venue Thursday 5th March Peshawar Zalmi vs. Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Friday 6th March Karachi Kings vs. Multan Sultans Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Saturday 7th March Peshawar Zalmi vs. Islamabad United Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Saturday 7th March Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Both, Lahore and Rawalpindi, are hosting two matches each during the period. It remains to be seen whether the matches are rescheduled or not, however, it is highly unlikely since it presents great logistical challenges as well to move the matches on such short notice.

Weather is partly cloudy today in Lahore, however, there are no chances of rain as of yet. Today’s match is between the hosts, Lahore Qalandars, and Islamabad United.

