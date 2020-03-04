PSL Tickets: Here’s How Much Money Will be Refunded to you if it Rains

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 is in full swing and almost half of the matches are already over. The race for the play-offs is on and you simply cannot miss the action.

With rains expected in the coming days, we have decided to share PSL’s official refund policy with you. Here’s how it goes:

No play: 100% refund

Play restricted to less than 5 overs in one inning: 75% refund

Play restricted to 5 completed overs but less than 10 overs cumulative: 50% refund

A cumulative of 10 overs or above: 0% refund

Hospitality Boxes and Tickets

The refund policy for hospitality tickets is listed below:

Play washed out without the toss taking place and a hospitality ticket not validated: 100% refund

No toss or play possible with hospitality ticket validated: 50% refund

Toss has taken place and a ticket has been validated: 0% refund

The refund policy is not valid if:

The match is completed early in the normal course of play; or

For lost or unused tickets

The refund policy above applies to Express Center, box office & online ticket sales, corporate bookings and hospitality sales through the official ticketing partners of PCB and in the case of hospitality sales by the board directly.

Within 5 days after the relevant match for which a refund may be claimed, PCB shall announce the dates and procedures for refunds of tickets through a media release and on its official digital platforms.