Twitter Tells Staff to Work From Home Due to Coronavirus

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, Twitter has asked its employees to work from home starting this Monday. The epidemic is slowly spreading across the world, killing more than 3100 people and infecting over 90,000, according to recent reports.

Twitter human resources chief Jennifer Christie, in a recent blog post, said:

We are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they’re able. Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us — and the world around us.

According to Christie, working from home is mandatory for employees based in South Korea, Hong Kong, and Japan offices.

Currently, there are 28 deaths, and 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections recorded in South Korea. Half of these cases have been linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is locally described as a cult.

Other than this, Japan’s government has urged the closure of schools nationwide and has asked the employers to allow their employees to work remotely.

Civil servants in Hong Kong have returned to work on Monday after working from home for more than a month.

Companies around the world, including Twitter, have announced the suspension of non-critical travel since last week. Apart from this, companies are either canceling or postponing important events. On Monday, Google and Microsoft transitioned their important conferences to virtual-only due to the ongoing situation.