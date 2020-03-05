Breaking: Darren Sammy Appointed as Peshawar Zalmi’s New Head Coach Mid-Season

In surprising news, Peshawar Zalmi have made Darren Sammy, the team captain, as their Head Coach for the next two years starting from today’s match against Quetta Gladiators.

It means that he will no longer captain the team and that responsibility has been given to fast bowler, Wahab Riaz. Muhammad Akram will continue his role with Zalmi as Director Cricket as well as Bowling Coach.

The West Indian all-rounder will, however, still be available as a player this season. His main focus will be to work as the Head Coach of the Peshawar Zalmi.

The franchise’s official Twitter handle shared the news earlier today:

📣📣@darensammy88 Announced as Peshawar Zalmi's Head Coach for the next 2️⃣ years! Muhammad Akram will continue his role with Zalmi as Director Cricket as well as Bowling Coach 🔥#Zalmi #YellowStorm #HBLPSLV #TayyarHain pic.twitter.com/EiwnLQj48x — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) March 5, 2020

There has been no explanation behind the decision, however, it seems that the cricketer was finding it difficult to maintain his fitness standards due to which the responsibility of captaining the side has been given to Wahab Riaz.

Wahab earlier led the team in one of the matches, before which Sammy shared a controversial tweet that got the people talking.

What are your thoughts on the decision? Let us know in the comments.