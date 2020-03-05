Comparison: Here’s How Many People are Following PSL Teams on Social Media

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is growing significantly every year thanks to some brilliant cricket and fans’ loyal support. Starting from empty stadiums in the UAE in 2016, PSL has come a long way and it is evident from jam-packed grounds for PSL 2020.

Alongside the real action, the digital platforms are also abuzz with the talks of PSL. Talking about social media, Peshawar Zalmi has become the first PSL franchise to cross 1 million followers mark on Twitter. The official Twitter handle for Zalmi shared the news with the fans earlier today.

Let’s have a look at how many followers other teams have amassed over the years. It is worth mentioning that Multan Sultans is a relatively new side in the league having first played in the 2018 season.

Franchise Followers/Likes
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Peshawar Zalmi 1M 2.6M 397K
Quetta Gladiators 992K 1.2M 321K
Islamabad United 786.4K 3.2M 358K
Karachi Kings 749.9K 1.5M 362K
Multan Sultans 284.2K 1M 187K
Lahore Qalandars 742.3K 1.3M 348K

Are you following your favorite PSL teams on social media? Let us know in the comments.

For more news and updates, follow our PSL 2020 coverage.

