Here’s the List of Biggest Victories in PSL History

Islamabad United created history last night, defeating Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs, which is a PSL record in terms of largest victories.

Things are getting interesting in terms of the qualification scenarios and with today’s match likely to be affected by rain, we have compiled the list of the biggest wins across all the seasons. The biggest wins are categorized in terms of runs, wickets, and balls remaining.

ALSO READ

Does Darren Sammy’s Controversial Tweet Mean He’s Leaving Peshawar Zalmi?

Here are the top 5 from each category:

By Runs

Islamabad United’s win over Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday is the biggest ever in terms of runs.

Winner Margin Target Opposition Ground Match Date Islamabad United 71 runs 199 Lahore Qalandars Lahore 4 Mar 2020 Quetta Gladiators 67 runs 181 Karachi Kings Dubai 8 Mar 2018 Lahore Qalandars 63 runs 195 Quetta Gladiators Dubai 8 Feb 2016 Karachi Kings 63 runs 189 Multan Sultans Dubai 10 Mar 2018 Peshawar Zalmi 61 runs 204 Karachi Kings Karachi 11 Mar 2019

ALSO READ

PSL Tickets: Here’s How Much Money Will be Refunded to you if it Rains

By Wickets

Peshawar Zalmi is the only team to have won a match by a margin of 10 wickets while chasing a target.

Winner Margin Balls Remaining Target Overs Opposition Ground Match Date Peshawar Zalmi 10 wickets 38 101 13.4 Lahore Qalandars Sharjah 3 Mar 2018 Peshawar Zalmi 9 wickets 24 118 16.0 Lahore Qalandars Dubai 6 Feb 2016 Islamabad United 9 wickets 34 112 14.2 Karachi Kings Dubai 20 Feb 2016 Quetta Gladiators 9 wickets 36 120 14.0 Lahore Qalandars Dubai 24 Feb 2018 Multan Sultans 9 wickets 20 103 16.4 Quetta Gladiators Sharjah 3 Mar 2018

ALSO READ

Here’s a List of Records Lahore Qalandars Broke Yesterday

By Balls Remaining

Peshawar Zalmi also holds the record for the biggest win in terms of the balls remaining in the second innings. They did it last year in Dubai when they bowled out Lahore Qalandars for 78 and chased down the target in 10.1 overs.

Winner Margin Balls Rem Target Overs Opposition Ground Match Date Peshawar Zalmi 7 wickets 59 79 10.1 Lahore Qalandars Dubai 17 Feb 2019 Islamabad United 8 wickets 45 155 12.3 Karachi Kings Dubai 18 Mar 2018 Multan Sultans 7 wickets 45 141 12.3 Lahore Qalandars Karachi 11 Mar 2019 Peshawar Zalmi 10 wickets 38 101 13.4 Lahore Qalandars Sharjah 3 Mar 2018 Quetta Gladiators 9 wickets 36 120 14.0 Lahore Qalandars Dubai 24 Feb 2018

For more news and updates, follow our PSL 2020 coverage.