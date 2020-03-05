Here’s the List of Biggest Victories in PSL History

Islamabad United created history last night, defeating Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs, which is a PSL record in terms of largest victories.
Things are getting interesting in terms of the qualification scenarios and with today’s match likely to be affected by rain, we have compiled the list of the biggest wins across all the seasons. The biggest wins are categorized in terms of runs, wickets, and balls remaining.
Here are the top 5 from each category:
By Runs
Islamabad United’s win over Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday is the biggest ever in terms of runs.
|Winner
|Margin
|Target
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Islamabad United
|71 runs
|199
|Lahore Qalandars
|Lahore
|4 Mar 2020
|Quetta Gladiators
|67 runs
|181
|Karachi Kings
|Dubai
|8 Mar 2018
|Lahore Qalandars
|63 runs
|195
|Quetta Gladiators
|Dubai
|8 Feb 2016
|Karachi Kings
|63 runs
|189
|Multan Sultans
|Dubai
|10 Mar 2018
|Peshawar Zalmi
|61 runs
|204
|Karachi Kings
|Karachi
|11 Mar 2019
By Wickets
Peshawar Zalmi is the only team to have won a match by a margin of 10 wickets while chasing a target.
|Winner
|Margin
|Balls Remaining
|Target
|Overs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Peshawar Zalmi
|10 wickets
|38
|101
|13.4
|Lahore Qalandars
|Sharjah
|3 Mar 2018
|Peshawar Zalmi
|9 wickets
|24
|118
|16.0
|Lahore Qalandars
|Dubai
|6 Feb 2016
|Islamabad United
|9 wickets
|34
|112
|14.2
|Karachi Kings
|Dubai
|20 Feb 2016
|Quetta Gladiators
|9 wickets
|36
|120
|14.0
|Lahore Qalandars
|Dubai
|24 Feb 2018
|Multan Sultans
|9 wickets
|20
|103
|16.4
|Quetta Gladiators
|Sharjah
|3 Mar 2018
By Balls Remaining
Peshawar Zalmi also holds the record for the biggest win in terms of the balls remaining in the second innings. They did it last year in Dubai when they bowled out Lahore Qalandars for 78 and chased down the target in 10.1 overs.
|Winner
|Margin
|Balls Rem
|Target
|Overs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Peshawar Zalmi
|7 wickets
|59
|79
|10.1
|Lahore Qalandars
|Dubai
|17 Feb 2019
|Islamabad United
|8 wickets
|45
|155
|12.3
|Karachi Kings
|Dubai
|18 Mar 2018
|Multan Sultans
|7 wickets
|45
|141
|12.3
|Lahore Qalandars
|Karachi
|11 Mar 2019
|Peshawar Zalmi
|10 wickets
|38
|101
|13.4
|Lahore Qalandars
|Sharjah
|3 Mar 2018
|Quetta Gladiators
|9 wickets
|36
|120
|14.0
|Lahore Qalandars
|Dubai
|24 Feb 2018
For more news and updates, follow our PSL 2020 coverage.