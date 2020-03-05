Naheed.pk – A Naheed Super Market eCommerce Venture

Naheed.pk, a Naheed Super Market (NSM) eCommerce venture, recently marked its one-year completion. Based in Karachi, Naheed Super Market is one of the well-known and leading supermarkets.

The family-owned and operated business was founded 47 years back by Mr. Abrar. Given the advancement in the digital media, his son Mr. Munsub Abrar founded an e-commerce venture with a vision to promote a convenient and trustworthy online shopping platform. Keeping in view various unsatisfactory experiences faced by online shoppers, Naheed.pk intends to keep its performance centered upon its moto, i.e. “what you see is what you get”.

Naheed.pk works with official brand distributors and offers genuine products to the customers. By offering genuine products along with exclusive deals and discounts, Naheed.pk has been able to gain customers’ loyalty and trust in a very short period.

Naheed.pk, backed by NSM’s 47 years of trust and strong foundation, had its humble beginning as a small project headed by just one person. By the grace of Allah, in just a year Team Naheed.pk grew from one person to over 50 employees. Consistent teamwork, relentless hard work, and implementation of internal and external growth strategies enabled Naheed.pk to successfully meet its all yearly targets.

With delivery service in over 400 cities, Naheed.pk has branched out its operations, making its products accessible online to people across Pakistan. It intends to create greater value for its customers in the future. With its tremendously successful year, Naheed.pk plans to expand its roots while staying true to its values, vision, and mission.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Munsub Abrar, Founder, Naheed.pk said:

It has been 20 years since I came to play my role at Naheed Super Market. Bringing it to the digital platform is a dream come true. Starting an eCommerce venture was a big risk, but then with my father’s guidelines, I took a step forward and initiated it. This platform has now grown into a team of over 50 employees. Alhumdulillah, today, I am proud to say that Naheed.pk is known for offering original products.

Kashif Ali Bhutto, Product Head, Naheed.pk added:

Alhumdulillah in just a year Naheed.pk has been able to gain immense trust of online shoppers in Pakistan. Due to numerous incidences of fake/low-quality products, shoppers in Pakistan are generally skeptical of online shopping platforms. We successfully transferred over 45 years of Naheed Super Market’s trust to Naheed.pk in a very short period. However, this is just a beginning, the future is full of surprises!

Sham Zala, General Manager Operations, Naheed.pk added: