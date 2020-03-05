New Research & Innovation Lab Launched at NUST

Iqbal Institute of Policy Studies in collaboration with Graana Group of Companies organized the launch event of its Research and Innovation Lab on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The lab is based in the National Science & Technology Park at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Islamabad and will be a game-changer in the development of Pakistan.

The Research and Innovation Lab is a step towards the transformation of Pakistan’s development sector driven by the technology and innovation happening across the world. The aim of this lab is to stimulate a thorough process of fact-finding related to all sectors, which will help in policy formulation based on the insights and understanding derived from that data.

The engineering teams at the lab will work towards the implementation of AI and blockchain technology to revolutionize many sectors of the country. Keeping a strong focus on Program Management in the research and mapping of opportunities in diverse sectors, the Program Managers at the lab will work closely to further strengthen the collaboration of academia and industry.

Addressing the audience of the Launch event, Mr. Shafiq Akbar, Chairman Iqbal Institute of Policy Studies (IIPS) and CEO Graana Group stated that the Innovation Lab will revolutionize various diverse sectors through research and policy-making, specifically real estate which is the second-largest employment sector in Pakistan after agriculture and has the potential to transform 70-75% of our country’s economy.

Lt.Gen (R) M. Haroon Aslam, President of the Advisory Board of the Iqbal Institute of Policy Studies, in his address, said: